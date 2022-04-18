STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Yarn price hike: Weavers to go on strike from today in Tenkasi

The weavers had already petitioned Chief Minister M K Stalin, Minister for Handloom and Textiles R Gandhi, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and other officials.

Published: 18th April 2022 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

The price of a yarn bundle, weighing 4.75 kg, has increased from `1,455 in August 2020, to `2,385 in April 2022. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: More than 15,000 powerloom weavers in and around Sankarankovil town have planned to stage a strike from April 18 to 30 condemning the State and Union governments for the price hike of the hank yarn.

According to Master Weavers' Association and Textile Weavers' Association, the weavers have planned to stage various forms of protests including fasting demanding the State government take steps to form a tripartite committee including the government representatives, yarn manufacturers, and weavers for the fair price fixation.

Secretary of Master Weavers' Association T S A Subramanian said, "Around 30 lakh families across Tamil Nadu are depending on six lakh powerloom units. In Sankarankovil alone, nearly 20,000 families' livelihoods depend on 4,000 powerloom units. Each month, we are paying `1 crore as GST on our production and another `50 lakh GST on purchasing `10 crore-worth hank yarn."

He added that the price of a yarn bundle, weighing 4.75 kg, has increased from `1,455 in August 2020, to `2,385 in April 2022. "We have faced 64% of the price hike in a short period. While our business was already affected by GST and Covid-19, we are not in a position to increase the price of the sarees. Even though the Union government reduced the tax by 11% on imported cotton, the price of the yarn keeps increasing. Meanwhile, the hoarders are illegally keeping a huge stock of the yarn which increases its price."

Subramanian further said the weavers had already petitioned Chief Minister M K Stalin, Minister for Handloom and Textiles R Gandhi, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and other officials seven times with their demands, including banning the export of hank yarn.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
weavers yarn price hike
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp