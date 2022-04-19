Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: If one is not cautious, social media will poison the mind and waste valuable time, said former director of Indian Space Research Organization, Mayilsamy Annadurai at the 84th convocation of Annamalai University. He was instructing the graduating batch on Monday to use social media but know its limits.



Annadurai said, "The current generation is immensely exposed to advances in science. You are better equipped to create a knowledge-base and technology-driven society." Education plays a pivotal role in establishing society and hence, technology without research is unlikely to be sustainable, he added.



"Scientific productivity is a much better predictor of economic wealth. Investing in basic scientific research is the best way for a country to achieve fast economic growth,," he said.



Speaking about Annamalai University, he said, the varsity set high standards in teaching, training, research, and extension.

"A university degree is believed to open up career prospects and help achieve dreams. Today, our country needs trained manpower and it is the real asset of any nation. As future leaders in respective fields, you are required to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of millions who are not as privileged," he concluded.