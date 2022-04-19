Conductor suspended in Dindigul for forcing woman, child to get down from bus

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A government town bus conductor was suspended for forcing a woman, along with her child, to get down from a bus at Mamarathupatti on Sunday. The incident happened when the woman boarded the bus plying between Valavi Chettipatti and Dindigul, at Valavichettiapatti, along with her three-and-a-half-year old child.

The conductor, S Paulpandi, allegedly told the woman that only she could avail the free bus ride, and asked her to pay for the child's ticket. As she refused to do it, there was a heated argument between the conductor and the woman.

Finally, the woman and the child were forced to get down from the bus at Mamarathupatti. Meanwhile, the villagers of Valavichettiapatti, upon knowing the incident, questioned the conductor for his rude behaviour when the bus returned for the next trip.

The TNSTC suspended the conductor on Monday. A departmental inquiry is on.