Face board exams with courage and self-belief: Education Minister Anbil Mahesh tells kids

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday advised students to face board examinations with courage. He also urged parents not to put pressure on students by imposing their desires on their children. The State board exams for classes 10-12 will commence in May.

“Every child is unique and they should be encouraged to identify the uniqueness that exists in them,” said the minister. He was interacting with reporters at Lady Willingdon School at Triplicane, where a school management committee (SMC) meeting will be held on Tuesday. The minister had visited the school to inspect the preparations for the event.

The minister then told reporters that SMCs were being set up with the aim of making every government school self-sufficient. Children in government schools should not only attend school but also participate in the development and improvement of the school.

He also said that arrangements are being made to conduct moral science classes in government schools from this year. “Students have been in a lot of turmoil since the Corona period. Thus, these classes will be very helpful for the students and the government will give importance to the project,” said the minister.

He further added that measures are being taken to recruit staff to clean classrooms, toilets and premises at government schools. The government has allocated Rs 36 crore for the project and 2,969 new employees have been recruited this year for the job.