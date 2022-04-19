Farmers accuse Tiruppur civic official of land grab

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A group of villagers claimed Dharapuram Municipality Vice-Chairman M Ravichandran encroached on the land they had bought. They submitted a petition to the collector in this regard on Monday.



Speaking to TNIE, M Naseerudhin one of the villagers said, "Many locals bought several plots in 1986 from Udaiyar Goundar at Arulmigu Thandayuthapani Swami Temple in Chittaravuthanpalayam village in Dharapuram block. A group of 33 farmers totally owned 1.46-acre of plot on the same land, but no houses were built on it.

Recently, we were shocked to find Dharapuram Municipality Vice-Chairman M Ravi had bought land next to our property but claimed ownership of the nearby 1.46-acre land as well. We have a Land Commission Order issued in 2010 to counter his claims."



Ravi denied the allegations and said he has patta for his land. "The 1.46-acre land was distributed as per Tamil Nadu Land Reforms Act 1961 to a local beneficiary, Padma, in the 1970s. She sold that land to Velusamy in the 1980s.



Later, I bought the land in the early 1990s. I am the rightful owner of the land with all the patta records. But they are claiming ownership. The land has been vacant for over 30 years. If they are indeed the real owners of the land, they should have built houses like the locals in other sections nearby. The market price of one cent of the land is Rs 3 lakhs now. The rising price of land pushing them to raise issues and get hold of the land."



An official from Tiruppur District Administration said the group met Tiruppur District Collector Dr S Vineeth who promised to resolve the issue within a week.