New software to be developed to expedite TN revenue dept services

CHENNAI: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran told the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday that new software will be developed to provide revenue department services, such as pattas, online to speed up service delivery in urban areas.

The minister, after giving his reply to the debate on demands for grants of the Revenue and Disaster Management department, made an array of announcements including carving out Thiruvonam revenue taluk from Orathanadu and Pattukottai taluks in Thanjavur district at a cost of Rs 7.56 crore, creating new Vanapuram revenue taluk in Kallakurichi district at a cost of Rs 7.56 crore, and sanctioning four special tahsildar posts for social security schemes in Madhavaram taluk in Chennai district, Kurunchipadi taluk in Cuddalore district, Kadavur taluk in Karur district, and Kolli Hills taluk in Namakkal district.

A total of 274 VAO posts will also be filled to ensure proper registering of births and deaths, tax collection and other services, he said. At least 10 new taluk offices will also be constructed at a cost of Rs 50.60 crore in place of old buildings. Fifty new office and residential quarters will be constructed for revenue inspectors at a cost of Rs 13.50 crore.

To carry out timely rescue services during natural calamities in Nagapattinam district, a disaster rescue centre will be established at Nambiyar Nagar in the district at a cost of Rs 6 crore. To ensure quick response, district emergency control rooms in all 38 districts will be modernised at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore. To create awareness on Town Survey Land Register (TSLR) sketches, steps will be taken to allow downloading them from website.

Steps will also be taken to provide pattas to 1,500 families of Naraikinaru Hill hamlet at Rasipuram taluk in Namakkal district, 3,000 families in villages around Neyveli township, and 1,150 families in Thoothukudi and Villupuram districts.