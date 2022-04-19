STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tangedco set to purchase 6,000 MW

Besides, steps have been taken to purchase an additional 1,000 MW of solar power and 1,500 MW from Neyveli Lignite Corporation.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji informed the Assembly on Monday that steps are being taken to purchase 6,000 MW as short-term power purchase to tackle power shortage during the summer days.

While replying to a special calling attention motion, the minister said steps are being taken by the department to purchase 3,047 MW and 3,007 MW for the months of April and May respectively.

Besides, steps have been taken to purchase an additional 1,000 MW of solar power and 1,500 MW from Neyveli Lignite Corporation. The minister further added that TN faces a shortage of 2,500 MW but the State has taken steps to purchase 3,000 MW from various sources. 

