STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN to consult Oppostion over SC’s directive on Mullaperiyar panel: Durai Murugan

Replying to a special mention on the Mullaiperiyar dam issue during zero hour, the minister said if the powers of NDSA are given to the supervisory committee,

Published: 19th April 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Supreme Court recently directing that powers of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) be given to the supervisory committee on Mullaiperiyar dam for a period of one year, until the NDSA comes into force, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan on Monday said the State government would consult opposition parties and legal experts to take a stance in this regard.  

Replying to a special mention on the Mullaiperiyar dam issue during zero hour, the minister said if the powers of NDSA are given to the supervisory committee, then the decision on maintaining the storage level would go to that committee which is comprised of representatives of both Tamil Nadu and Kerala.  

The minister also said the Dam Safety Act (passed by the Parliament recently) will not alter any of the existing arrangements regarding ownership, maintenance and water rights of the States but only stipulates an “institutional mechanism at the Central and State levels” to ensure the safe functioning of specified dams.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition, O Panneerselvam said the Kerala Forest Department has been, for many years, obstructing the efforts of the Tamil Nadu government to strengthen the baby dam at Mullaiperiyar dam site as per the directions of the Supreme Court. CM MK Stalin should use his good relationship with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to resolve the issues relating to the dam.

PMK floor leader GK Mani, DMK MLA Cumbum N Ramakrishnan, Congress floor leader K Selvaperunthagai, Thalli T Ramachandran (CPI), Nagai Mali (CPM) and T Velmurugan (TVK) also spoke on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court NDSA Mullaiperiyar dam Durai Murugan Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist | Shekhar Yadav
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp