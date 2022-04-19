STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Youngsters must become job givers instead of job seekers: Governor RN Ravi

Degrees for 1,22,701 students--who studied through distance education--will be sent through post, said a university source.
 

Published: 19th April 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Now that students are at the threshold of a new life, they must continue learning, he said.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Tamil Nadu Governor and Chancellor of Annamalai University RN Ravi distributed degrees and medals to 1,235 students during the 84th convocation function on Monday evening at Chidambaram.

In his speech, Ravi congratulated students and said, "It's a day of joy for you, your parents, siblings, friends and people around you. What was achieved today is what you have earned through hard work and determination." Now that students are at the threshold of a new life, they must continue learning, he said.

"Not many people have had the privilege to get the degrees from Annamalai University. It is a prestigious university and the second oldest in Tamil Nadu," the Governor said. In 1920, the university began as a college and nine years later, it became a university. This university came at the time of our national resurgence, he added.

According to Ravi, youngsters must become job givers instead of job seekers. "For that, they should develop their ideas and must not let defeat affect them." Citing the example of Dr BR Ambedkar, the Chancellor said, the stalwart did not stop struggling but achieved many things. "Alumni work in many countries and through student organisations, a connection should be made between them and current students. Ideas can be shared for development," he added.

Degrees for 1,22,701 students--who studied through distance education--will be sent through post, said a university source.

TN higher education department secretary D Karthikeyan, Collector K Balasubramaniam, V-C RM Kathiresan, TN Teachers Education V-C N Panchanathan, Registrar K Seetharaman and other staff were present.  Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare minister MRK Paneerselvam boycotted the convocation allegedly due to issues regarding the NEET bill.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RN Ravi Annamalai University
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist | Shekhar Yadav
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp