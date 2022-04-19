Youngsters must become job givers instead of job seekers: Governor RN Ravi

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Tamil Nadu Governor and Chancellor of Annamalai University RN Ravi distributed degrees and medals to 1,235 students during the 84th convocation function on Monday evening at Chidambaram.



In his speech, Ravi congratulated students and said, "It's a day of joy for you, your parents, siblings, friends and people around you. What was achieved today is what you have earned through hard work and determination." Now that students are at the threshold of a new life, they must continue learning, he said.



"Not many people have had the privilege to get the degrees from Annamalai University. It is a prestigious university and the second oldest in Tamil Nadu," the Governor said. In 1920, the university began as a college and nine years later, it became a university. This university came at the time of our national resurgence, he added.



According to Ravi, youngsters must become job givers instead of job seekers. "For that, they should develop their ideas and must not let defeat affect them." Citing the example of Dr BR Ambedkar, the Chancellor said, the stalwart did not stop struggling but achieved many things. "Alumni work in many countries and through student organisations, a connection should be made between them and current students. Ideas can be shared for development," he added.



Degrees for 1,22,701 students--who studied through distance education--will be sent through post, said a university source.



TN higher education department secretary D Karthikeyan, Collector K Balasubramaniam, V-C RM Kathiresan, TN Teachers Education V-C N Panchanathan, Registrar K Seetharaman and other staff were present. Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare minister MRK Paneerselvam boycotted the convocation allegedly due to issues regarding the NEET bill.