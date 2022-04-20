Coimbatore Corporation wants more staff, sends letter to CMA

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has sent a proposal to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) seeking additional manpower.



Ever since the number of wards was increased to 100, the Corporation has been struggling to carry out major development and maintenance works due to labour shortage. Several works, including sanitary works, public parks maintenance, OHT maintenance & operations and government building maintenance, are not being carried out regularly.



Around 6,000 sanitary labourers are working in the five zones. Of this, 2,250 are permanent workers, and 3,680 are temporary labourers. A total of 16 contractors have been assigned across the five zones to handle the waste and employ the sanitary workers. With the increased wards and increasing population, the CCMC needs more than 7,000 sanitary workers in the city, sources said. In view of this, the CCMC has requested additional manpower.



Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, as per the norms, the CCMC has adequate labourers in the city for sanitary works. As per the earlier record, the CCMC has three sanitary workers for every 250 houses in the city.



"We are yet to assess the total number of houses in the city in recent times. We have sent a proposal to the CMA in Chennai demanding additional manpower for the Coimbatore Corporation," she added.