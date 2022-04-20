STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Corporation wants more staff, sends letter to CMA

As per the earlier record, the CCMC has three sanitary workers for every 250 houses in the city.

Published: 20th April 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore Corporation

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has sent a proposal to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) seeking additional manpower.

Ever since the number of wards was increased to 100, the Corporation has been struggling to carry out major development and maintenance works due to labour shortage. Several works, including sanitary works, public parks maintenance, OHT maintenance & operations and government building maintenance, are not being carried out regularly.

Around 6,000 sanitary labourers are working in the five zones. Of this, 2,250 are permanent workers, and 3,680 are temporary labourers. A total of 16 contractors have been assigned across the five zones to handle the waste and employ the sanitary workers. With the increased wards and increasing population, the CCMC needs more than 7,000 sanitary workers in the city, sources said. In view of this, the CCMC has requested additional manpower.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, as per the norms, the CCMC has adequate labourers in the city for sanitary works. As per the earlier record, the CCMC has three sanitary workers for every 250 houses in the city.

"We are yet to assess the total number of houses in the city in recent times. We have sent a proposal to the CMA in Chennai demanding additional manpower for the Coimbatore Corporation," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore CCMC Coimbatore Corporation
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp