Farmers from Tamil Nadu's four districts board train from Ariyalur to meet Chhattisgarh CM

Led by the association's State secretary Swamimalai Vimalnathan, a total of 10 paddy and sugarcane farmers from Thanjavur, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Ariyalur districts have embarked on the journey.

Published: 20th April 2022 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the association before boarding train from Ariyalur

Members of the association before boarding train from Ariyalur. (Photo| EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Farmers from Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers' Protection Association boarded a train from
Ariyalur on Monday to meet and congratulate Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who has been implementing various schemes for farmers.

Led by the association's State secretary Swamimalai Vimalnathan, a total of 10 paddy and sugarcane farmers from Thanjavur, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Ariyalur districts have embarked on the journey.

Vimalnathan said, "We are going to meet him for two reasons. The first reason is that Chhattisgarh is a State in India which pays the highest procurement price for sugarcane as of today. It makes purchases for Rs 3,550 per tonne. In Tamil Nadu, the price is Rs 2,950."

"Chhattisgarh procures paddy at Rs 3,540 per quintal, whereas it is Rs 2,040 per quintal in Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, Chhattisgarh implemented Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana in 2020 to encourage all
farmers. Under this scheme, farmers are given Rs 10,000 per acre per annum. Even if a farmer raises crops on five acres, he can get up to Rs 50,000. There is no discrimination between small and marginal farmers. This is offered every year," he added.

Speaking on schemes Chhattisgarh implemented, Vimalnathan said, "The government has  implemented the Godhan Nyay Yojana, through which sheds have been set up in all the panchayats and fodder is provided free of cost to cattle farmers. The cattle should be taken to sheds provided under the scheme every day. This avoids artificial insemination."

"These projects increase cultivation and production in the State. Food Corporation of India buys more paddy than the target set. We are also going meet the farmers. We will come back and meet our Chief
Minister and discuss these schemes," he added.

Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association Bhupesh Baghel Tamil Nadu farmers TN farmers Chhattisgarh
