STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Functioning of six micro compost centres in Thanjavur reduces garbage inflow by 25 per cent

According to officials, around 120 tonnes of garbage are being generated from the 51 wards of the city corporation and the main compost yard in Chekkadi has been overflowing with garbage.

Published: 20th April 2022 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

A micro composting centre set up by Bhawanipatna municipality.

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The operation of a total of six out of the 10 micro compost centres (MCC) proposed for the city under the smart city scheme has reduced garbage inflow into the main compost yard by 25 per cent. The operational MCCs have the capacity to process around five tonnes each of wet waste every day.

According to officials, around 120 tonnes of garbage are being generated from the 51 wards of the city corporation and the main compost yard on the 28-acre area in Chekkadi has been overflowing with garbage, causing frequent fires, stench and groundwater contamination.

Following this, biomining was launched to clean the 2.3 lakh cubic metre of garbage and create 10 micro compost yards to decentralise solid waste management.

Solid waste was proposed to process from four wards in one MCC. S Namasivayam, City Health Officer, told The New Indian Express, "MCCs located on AYA Nadar Road, sewage treatment plant, Rajiv Nagar, Shanthivanam and two at the main compost yard are now functioning. The one at AS Anbazhagan Nagar and Kannan Nagar will start functioning in two weeks."

A city corporation official said, "On an average, 30 tonnes of garbage are being processed in these six centres." The corporation will enter into an Memorandum of Understanding with Periyar Maniyammai Institute of Science and Technology to operationalise a bio-methanation plant constructed at the cost of Rs 90 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thanjavur Thanjavur micro composting Thanjavur compost yard Thanjavur garbage
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp