Functioning of six micro compost centres in Thanjavur reduces garbage inflow by 25 per cent

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The operation of a total of six out of the 10 micro compost centres (MCC) proposed for the city under the smart city scheme has reduced garbage inflow into the main compost yard by 25 per cent. The operational MCCs have the capacity to process around five tonnes each of wet waste every day.

According to officials, around 120 tonnes of garbage are being generated from the 51 wards of the city corporation and the main compost yard on the 28-acre area in Chekkadi has been overflowing with garbage, causing frequent fires, stench and groundwater contamination.

Following this, biomining was launched to clean the 2.3 lakh cubic metre of garbage and create 10 micro compost yards to decentralise solid waste management.

Solid waste was proposed to process from four wards in one MCC. S Namasivayam, City Health Officer, told The New Indian Express, "MCCs located on AYA Nadar Road, sewage treatment plant, Rajiv Nagar, Shanthivanam and two at the main compost yard are now functioning. The one at AS Anbazhagan Nagar and Kannan Nagar will start functioning in two weeks."

A city corporation official said, "On an average, 30 tonnes of garbage are being processed in these six centres." The corporation will enter into an Memorandum of Understanding with Periyar Maniyammai Institute of Science and Technology to operationalise a bio-methanation plant constructed at the cost of Rs 90 lakh.