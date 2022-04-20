Goondas Act will be slapped on ganja peddlers and users: Puducherry IG VJ Chandran

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Severe action will be taken against ganja peddlers and users, including invoking the Goondas Act, warned Puducherry Inspector General of Police (IGP) VJ Chandran on Tuesday. He also advised parents to keep an eye on their children.

Speaking to reporters at his office on Tuesday, Chandran said, "Use of ganja by youngsters is on the rise day-by-day in Puducherry. While cultivation is not taking place in Puducherry, it is being smuggled from other States by road and railway. Despite an anti-narcotics wing under an SP-rank officer, ganja cases are increasing. While only sellers are being arrested, users will also be booked from now on."

He added that if a student is caught with ganja, they would be sent to juvenile homes and their future will be affected.

According to the IGP, "We will take continuous action to make a ganja-free Puducherry. We plan to make anti-narcotics cells in schools and colleges, to monitor students. First, these cells will be set up in institutions with suspected marijuana usage."

Compared to previous years, the number of ganja cases filed in 2021 was high and 91 kilograms was seized. "Cyber crime is another big issue in the Union Territory. A toll-free number 1930 can be used to file complaints," he said, adding that people must be cautious about calls asking for bank details and should not respond to calls from suspicious numbers. "Avoid sending personal details and photographs on social media and always file complaints to the cyber cell of the police," he added.

Speaking about updated infrastructure, Chandran said, In the past seized drugs were sent to a laboratory in Hyderabad, but the facility is available in Puducherry. "We are planning to arrest persons involved in continuous ganja-related crimes under Goondas. The public must cooperate with police to eradicate ganja from Puducherry," he said.

For questions regarding CCTV cameras non-availability and increase of land grabbing complaints in Puducherry, the IGP replied, "Under the Smart City project, CCTV cameras will be installed in and around the city. Additional camera will be fixed by police, including in rural areas.

He added a land grabbing cell functions at the Collector's office. After an inquiry by revenue department officials, a detailed report will be given and then, affected persons can approach the police or judicial department. "The police also file cases regarding this, if forged documents are used or if any kind of cheating or crime is related," he said.

Residents can anonymously dial in tip-offs regarding ganja peddlers 112. They will be updated on their complaint. They can send Whatsapp messages to 9489205039.