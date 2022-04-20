STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

GST compensation period for TN unlikely to be extended

The minister said this while responding to questions from PMK floor leader GK Mani, ER Eswaran of the KDMK and T Velmurugan of TVK in the Assembly during zero hour.

Published: 20th April 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stating that there is no indication from the Union government that the GST compensation period would be extended beyond June as demanded by State governments, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday said he would write to the Union Finance Ministry and GST Council seeking clarification on rumours about possible hike in tax rates. 

The minister said this while responding to questions from PMK floor leader GK Mani, ER Eswaran of the KDMK and T Velmurugan of TVK in the Assembly during zero hour. "The Centre and the council have realised that income from GST has been low and this should be set right. There are rumours about possible hike in GST rates, I will be seeking a clear reply to put these rumours to rest," the minister said. If GST compensation period is not extended, States would face revenue loss of thousands of crores of rupees, he said. 

"After five years of implementing GST, we didn’t reach expected tax growth.” Also, the growth expected by implementing ‘One Nation One Taxation’ did not happen. Some may blame the pandemic. But even before the pandemic, the issue was clear," the minister said. Rajan also recalled that to address issues faced by the States, two committees were formed after the GST Council in Lucknow.

"One is a standing committee for system reformation and I am one of its members. The second one was the rate rationalisation committee whose objective is to recommend measures for increasing the effective tax rate from 11.4% to 15%. The committee was asked to submit its report to the GST Council within three months but it has not happened.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST compensation GST Tamil Nadu Palanivel Thiaga Rajan
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp