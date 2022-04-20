STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

If you privatise airports pay us, TN tells Centre

TN has decided to transfer 30.57 acres of patta land to Chennai Airport before the end of this month, the note said.

Published: 20th April 2022 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Chennai airport

A view of the Chennai airport (Photo | EPS, Ashwin Prasath)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a significant decision, the Tamil Nadu government has now made it mandatory for the Union government to share a part of its revenue or any value realised in transferring airport assets to a third party.

The revenue shared must be proportionate and reflect the huge investments made by the State in creating these assets, such as land parcels acquired by the State government for Airport Authority of India (AAI), the Industries department policy note issued on Tuesday said.

TN has decided to transfer 30.57 acres of patta land to Chennai Airport before the end of this month, the note said. At an appropriate stage, it has to be ensured that the value of the land should be converted as TN’s equity in the Airport Project Special Purpose Vehicle or an appropriate revenue sharing arrangement proportionate to the investment must be arrived at before any asset transfer takes place to a private party, the note said.

The Centre is actively pursuing a policy to privatise airports and land cost forms a major part of project value. As per a policy decision taken by the Centre in 2007 with regard to construction of new airports and expansion of existing ones, States were acquiring unencumbered land parcels and handing them over to the AAI for development.

Fuel farm to be shifted to make way for aircraft parking bays

Reacting to the announcement to transfer land, Chennai Airport Director Dr Sharad Kumar said the decision has come at a good time as land is critical for airport expansion. Online applications for transfer of 16.89 acres of defence land to the AAI is awaiting nod from the Ministry of Defence.

According to Sharad Kumar, the fuel farm located inside the airport will now be translocated and the land will be converted into apron parking bays for the Code ‘C’ aircraft. The AAI plans to set up eight parking bays. Chennai Airport, one of the biggest in India in terms of traffic is located on 1,317 acres of land, a relatively smaller area compared to other major airports in India.

Of the 93 acres of land required, nearly 83 acres involves State government land. These include 50 acres of land in Manapakkam, 30 acres in Kolapakkam and 2.98 acres in Cowl Bazaar. It is learnt that 16.65 acres of land owned by the State government is required for a simple approach lighting system (SALS) for the extended secondary runway and another 56.77 acres of land is required for construction of hangars and fuel farm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airport Authority of India AAI Industries department policy note
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp