Krishnagiri to get SIPCOT at Rs 1,800 crore: Thangam Thenarasu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Industries Thangam Thenarasu announced in the Assembly on Tuesday that a new SIPCOT will be established in Krishnagiri on 3,000 acres at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore. He also said the industries department will be renamed as ‘Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce Department’.

To improve the ease of doing business in the State, a separate commissionerate will be established. To improve connectivity between industries and SIPCOT, roads will be improved under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Program.

To increase the State’s share in the textile sector, the State government plans to release a special scheme to encourage technology-assisted production and establish a new SIPCOT on 3,000 acres at Ayanampalli and Uththanappalli in Soolagiri taluk of Krishnagiri. The SIPCOT is expected to attract investment worth Rs 21,000 crore.

To develop infrastructure at SIPCOTs located at Hosur and Guruparapalli, work will be carried out under public-private partnership (PPP) at a cost of Rs 26 crore. To ease traffic congestion at SIPCOTs at Hosur and Thervoy Kandigai, lorry parking facilities will be established under the PPP at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore and Rs 3.5 crore respectively.

For developing IT in tier- 2 districts, the department has planned to set up TIDEL-Neo in Thanjavur and the Nilgiris districts at a cost of Rs 70 crore. The TIDCO is planning to set up a multi-industrial park jointly with DLF at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram districts. It is expected that the project would attract investments worth Rs 5,000 crore and generate jobs for 1,000 people.

To provide housing facilities close to industries, the department has planned to establish an industrial housing facility at Nagamangalam village in Krishnagiri district at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. To identify the dedicated freight corridor in the State, a detailed survey will be conducted at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

A common facility will be established in Coimbatore to empower emerging industries in aero design and development, industrial robotics, electricals, composites, avionics, mechatronics and testing sectors at a cost of Rs 500 crore. An industrial park will be established for the axillary units of the aerospace and defence industries. The multi logistics park will be established in Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

To upgrade the Ariyalur cement factory, an alternative fuel feeding system will be established at a cost of Rs 30 crore, a closed coal shed with a capacity of 10,000 MT will be established at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore, and a cement conveying system will be established at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore. At the Alangulam cement factory, a cement grinding unit will be established at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

