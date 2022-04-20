Madras HC sentences man to life term for sexually assaulting daughter

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Special Court for POCSO Act cases on Tuesday imposed a life sentence on a 45-year-old man for sexually assaulting his 17-year-old daughter in 2018.

According to sources, the victim's mother had died several years ago and the girl was residing with her father, who earned a living repairing tailoring machines. In 2018, the girl lodged a complaint with Thirupparankundram All Women Police stating that her father was sexually assaulting her. Police filed a case under sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act and arrested the man. Sessions Judge J Radhika found him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

She also imposed a penalty of Rs 60,000 on him and recommended the State government pay Rs 10 lakh victim compensation to the girl.