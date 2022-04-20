Mint out of f(l)avour with Krishnagiri farmers

By Express News Service

KISHNAGIRI: Farmers of Shoolagiri and Hosur skip harvesting of mint as its price has reduced to Rs 2 from Rs 5.



According to P Govindasamy (35),a farmer from Oddarpalayam near Shoolagiri, "I cultivated mint in 1.5-acres and harvested it in the last week of March. I had to sell 100 bags of mint leaves for around Rs 15,000 (one bag for Rs 150). One bag consists of 100 bunches of mint. At this rate, we can't break even. Buyers will also not settle the amount right away. They take two to three months to pay but then they will reduce the already low price by saying market-rate issues."



Seconding him, another farmer, M Ellappa (32) of Bellatti, said he cultivated mint on two acres. But he hasn't harvested since February as he will not get a good price. He has decided to wait a few months before harvesting.



"We are spending around Rs 15,000 per acre for mint cultivation, which includes fertilizer cost and other input costs. The production will be 70 to 80 bags per acre. If we sell for Rs 300 per bag, we will get Rs 21,000 to Rs 24,000. A farmer can earn enough only if they manage to sell for Rs 500 per bag," he said.



"Many farmers in Shoolagiri, Hosur, and surrounding areas grow mint but can expect good results only from October to December. Many farmers are unaware of government schemes and end up cultivating the same crop. An increase in production leads to lesser returns for farmers," he added.



The joint director of horticulture, Boopathi, said, "Awareness about different schemes and technologies will be given to the farmers at block levels. Farmers' issues will be dealt with at the agricultural marketing department and appropriate steps will be taken to support them."



Farmers market in Hosur is selling a bunch of mint for Rs 5 and Rs 2 in Shoolagiri market. In January and February, the price was around Rs 10 to Rs 15.