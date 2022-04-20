Recent rain boosts water level in Siruvani dam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Rain over the past few days has brought relief to the residents of Coimbatore as it has increased the water level in the Siruvani dam.



Siruvani dam is one of the major drinking water sources of Coimbatore after the Pillur dam. Despite Chief Minister MK Stalin writing a letter to his Kerala counterpart on maintaining the water level in the dam to its full capacity, the officials have not been doing so citing dam safety.



Due to this, the people of Coimbatore have not been receiving enough water for three years. After the summer started in March, the water levels dipped further down, which raised concerns among CCMC officials and residents.



CCMC Commissioner had also warned the residents of water shortage in the upcoming days and also urged them to utilise water sparingly as the supply from TWAD board had reduced drastically.



The recent rains over the past few days in the water catchment areas of the Siruvani dam have come to the rescue of Coimbatore. The water level in Siruvani dam increased slightly on Tuesday.



Currently, the water level stands at 870.47 metres against its full capacity of 878.50 metres. The water level stood at about 850 metres around a week ago on April 11.



With the dam currently storing 23.30 feet of water against its capacity of 50 feet, the TWAD Board has been able to supply 56 MLD (million litres per day) to the areas of CCMC. At this rate, the officials will be able to meet the drinking water needs of people in Coimbatore till July.