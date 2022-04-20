STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamilisai Soundararajan aiming to return to active politics?

Remarks made by Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday gave momentum to speculation that she is aiming to return to electoral politics. 

Published: 20th April 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Tamilisai releasing her books at Chennai on Tuesday |R Sri Ram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Remarks made by Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday gave momentum to speculation that she is aiming to return to electoral politics. 
She was speaking in Chennai after her books - ‘One among and amongst the people’ and ‘A year of positivity’ were released to mark her second year as Governor and first as L-G. Referring to suggestions and rumours from “friends” in the media on where she might head next, Tamilisai said, “I always wish to be in the post dear to the hearts of the citizens.”

Then she recalled the protests against her in Puducherry and her differences with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.  “I have been working hard as the Governor of two States. There has been no room for shortcomings, whether in is my constitutional duties or service to the people. I have managed two CMs. One of them won’t pay heed to me even if I address him as a brother. The other will respond to me by addressing me as a sister. So, the Puducherry CM and Telangana CM are different persons. Since I have managed to work with both of them, I can work with any CM,” she said.  

Referring to the reports speculating on her transfer from Telangana as the State needs a strong Governor, she wondered: “Do they think women are not strong? I challenge them: There can be no stronger Governor than me. I can manage anything. No one could have faced what I have faced.” “Puducherry is an example of what good things will happen if a Governor and CM work together. But Telangana is an example of what will happen if a Governor and CM fight with each other” she added.  

Explaining what had happened in Telangana, she said “The problem cropped up when I refused to approve the person recommended by the CM for the MLC post. I am not a rubber stamp Governor to affix my signature wherever the CM directs. There are some shortcomings against that person and I refused to appoint him as MLC. This is the root cause of all problems. A democratically-elected Chief Minister is trying to act as a dictator.”    

“There were charges that I have been functioning as a ‘super Chief Minister’. There are demonstrations in Puducherry demanding my transfer. In the three months of President’s rule there, I worked hard to bring down Corona cases in Puducherry,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan Puducherry BJP
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp