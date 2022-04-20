Work to build 47 dams in TN to start in May

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Water Resource Department (WRD) will build 47 check dams at a cost of Rs 190.73 crore in 24 districts including Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. Government Orders were issued in January and February, and WRD is waiting for loan from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). “Construction work may start in second week of May,” an official said.

“In financial year 2021-22, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that 1,000 check dams would be constructed across the State over the next 10 years to conserve water and recharge groundwater. A few projects are already completed in delta districts,” the official said.

Another senior official told TNIE that the new dams were planned as farmers in tail-end areas of Karur, Dindigul and other delta districts have not been getting water. Nearly 1.5 lakh acres of agricultural land in 24 districts would benefit through these 47 dams.

Nine of these dams will come up in Tiruchy region, another official said, adding work has already started in some places. The dams will also help reduce soil erosion in rivers, he said.

Apart from these new dams, 10 check dams are already under construction in Coimbatore, Karur, Salem, Tenkasi, Theni, Tirupathur, Tiruvallur, Tiruppur and Virudhunagar districts and 85% work is already over. The projects, expected to be completed by June-end, will benefit 22,000 acres.