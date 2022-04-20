Working to develop poor TN districts as well: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said in the Assembly on Tuesday that his government is working to develop economically backward districts in the State. He was replying to AIADMK member KP Munusamy. Stalin said there is no doubt that Tamil Nadu is moving forward in industrial development. He added that a total of 131 MoUs have been inked for a value of Rs 69,375 crore over the past ten months.

As a result, new industries have come up and new jobs have been generated. He stressed that the government is working to extend the benefits of these development to poor districts as well. He added when the country faced a decline in FDI in 2021, the State witnessed an increase of FDI between April and December that year.