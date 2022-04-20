STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Working to develop poor TN districts as well: Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin said in the Assembly on Tuesday that his government is working to develop economically backward districts in the State.

Published: 20th April 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said in the Assembly on Tuesday that his government is working to develop economically backward districts in the State. He was replying to AIADMK member KP Munusamy. Stalin said there is no doubt that Tamil Nadu is moving forward in industrial development. He added that a total of 131 MoUs have been inked for a value of Rs 69,375 crore over the past ten months.

As a result, new industries have come  up and new jobs have been generated. He stressed that the government is working to extend the benefits of these development to poor districts as well. He added when the country faced a decline in FDI in 2021, the State witnessed an increase of FDI between April and December that year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp