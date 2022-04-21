Cauvery Technical Cell chief on supervisory panel for Mullaiperiyar dam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State has appointed S Subramanian, chairman of Cauvery Technical Cell-cum-Inter-State Water Wing, as technical expert in the supervisory committee for Mullaiperiyar dam.

This appointment follows the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) on April 8 giving powers of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to the supervisory committee for one year until the NDSA comes into force. This appointment came as an indication of the Tamil Nadu government adhering to the orders of the SC.

On April 18, Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan suggested to Chief Minister MK Stalin that opposition parties and legal experts could be consulted to take a stance on whether to accept the directive of the SC to give powers of the NDSA to the supervisory committee.

According to the SC verdict, two technical experts (one each from Tamil Nadu and Kerala), well versed in dam management, reservoir operation, instrumentation, etc., should be made part of the existing supervisory committee.