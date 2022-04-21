Five held in Seychelles: Fishers want MEA to intervene

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) President P Justin Antony sent a representation to the Indian External Affairs Minister on Wednesday requesting a diplomatic talk between India and Seychelles for the release of five fishing captains and their vessels.



Five boats along with 61 Indian fishermen, the majority of them from the Kanniyakumari district, were detained by Seychelles authorities on March 7 and 9 respectively. As many as 56 fishermen were freed on March 22, however, five captains -- Kuklin, Sunil, Jerin, Antony, and Maria Sekar -- and their seized boats have not been released.



In the representation, Justin Antony said all the five fishermen are from an economically poor backgrounds and would not be able to pay the penalty or detainment for the fishing vessels. Their crossing of borders was due to the flow of uncontrollable water currents.



Justin noted that around 120 traditional fishermen families had invested in these vessels as deep-sea fishing is the only livelihood for them.



He urged the External Affairs Minister to help the fishers’ families for their release and their boats on humanitarian grounds without payment of any fine. We strongly believe that a diplomatic talk between both countries would be highly helpful, Justin added.