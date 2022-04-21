Five held in Seychelles: Fishers want MEA to intervene

KANNIYAKUMARI: International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) President P Justin Antony sent a representation to the Indian External Affairs Minister on Wednesday requesting a diplomatic talk between India and Seychelles for the release of five fishing captains and their vessels.
Five boats along with 61 Indian fishermen, the majority of them from the Kanniyakumari district, were detained by Seychelles authorities on March 7 and 9 respectively. As many as 56 fishermen were freed on March 22, however, five captains -- Kuklin, Sunil, Jerin, Antony, and Maria Sekar -- and their seized boats have not been released.
In the representation, Justin Antony said all the five fishermen are from an economically poor backgrounds and would not be able to pay the penalty or detainment for the fishing vessels. Their crossing of borders was due to the flow of uncontrollable water currents.
Justin noted that around 120 traditional fishermen families had invested in these vessels as deep-sea fishing is the only livelihood for them.
He urged the External Affairs Minister to help the fishers’ families for their release and their boats on humanitarian grounds without payment of any fine. We strongly believe that a diplomatic talk between both countries would be highly helpful, Justin added.
KANNIYAKUMARI: International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) President P Justin Antony sent a representation to the Indian External Affairs Minister on Wednesday requesting a diplomatic talk between India and Seychelles for the release of five fishing captains and their vessels.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Bengaluru student barred from writing PUC exam over murder allegations
Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya peg Kerala back in enthralling draw
Marine Science varsity HOD's plea against own selection to panel binned
Want duplicate degree certificates? Pay Rs 2,000 for each year
Global financial leaders discuss debt crisis in US in wake of Sri Lankan problem