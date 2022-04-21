STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kodanad heist: Police hold enquiries with Sasikala

She was asked about her last visit to the property, the documents and cash that were maintained there and if she had met late Jayalalithaa's driver Kanagaraj, who died in an accident earlier. 

Published: 21st April 2022 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala. (File photo |EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A police team on Thursday held enquiries with expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, a close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, over the 2017 heist and murder case at the Kodanadu bungalow in the Nilgiris.

Jayalalithaa used the property as a retreat and post her death in December 2016, some articles went missing and the watchman there was found murdered after thieves allegedly broke into it.

On Thursday, a team of officials under R Sudhakar, IG, West Zone, held enquiries with Sasikala at her residence here and she assured full cooperation in the investigation, police sources said.

She was asked about her last visit to the property, the documents and cash that were maintained there and if she had met late Jayalalithaa's driver Kanagaraj, who died in an accident earlier, among others, they said.

She described the 2017 incident as very unfortunate and wanted stringent punishment against those involved, the sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sasikala VK Sasikala Kodanadu bungalow Jayalalithaa murder case
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp