Marine Science varsity HOD's plea against own selection to panel binned

MADURAI: In a peculiar case, the head of the department (HOD) of Marine Science and Technology of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) challenged his own appointment as a member of the Screening cum Evaluation and Selection Committee constituted for choosing eligible faculty members for promotion under the Career Advance Scheme (CAS).
But, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court dismissed the petition saying no service condition was violated.
Justice SM Subramaniam, who passed the order, observed the HOD, V Samuel Gnana Prakash, had filed the petition aggrieved by the fact that his report against a faculty member, alleging plagiarism, was not considered by the university.
The judge opined the petitioner's appointment as a member of the committee was not in violation of any service conditions. "It is part of his job allotted by the university and therefore, the petitioner is expected to perform the duty. If he is of the opinion that he cannot perform such duty, then it will amount to dereliction of duty," the judge said and refused to entertain the petition.
MADURAI: In a peculiar case, the head of the department (HOD) of Marine Science and Technology of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) challenged his own appointment as a member of the Screening cum Evaluation and Selection Committee constituted for choosing eligible faculty members for promotion under the Career Advance Scheme (CAS).
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Bengaluru student barred from writing PUC exam over murder allegations
Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya peg Kerala back in enthralling draw
Marine Science varsity HOD's plea against own selection to panel binned
Want duplicate degree certificates? Pay Rs 2,000 for each year
Global financial leaders discuss debt crisis in US in wake of Sri Lankan problem