STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Nine fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam assaulted, robbed at sea by 'Sri Lankan' assailants

According to sources, several fishers set out to sea from the village in motorised fibreglass boats on Tuesday afternoon.

Published: 21st April 2022 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

fish trawlers

Representational image. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: As many as nine fishermen from Arukatuthurai in the district were allegedly assaulted and robbed of their equipment at mid-sea by Sri Lankan assailants, in three separate incidents on Tuesday night.

According to sources, several fishers set out to sea from the village in motorised fibreglass boats on Tuesday afternoon. Some of them were fishing at a distance of ten nautical miles from Arukatuthurai when they came under attack.

Around 9 pm, a group of five men in a motorised boat confronted Arumugam (46) who was fishing with his son Jeevan (22) in his boat. Four of them then boarded Arumugam's boat and assaulted the duo. Sources said that they also snatched away their GPS equipment, a mobile phone, torchlight and a raincoat.

Meanwhile, eight assailants in two motorised boats caught up with fishermen Sankar (48), Kumar (60) and Karthikeyan (54), and robbed them too. Ramesh (38), Nallathambi (41), Kalidoss (40) and Arulselvan (40), who were also fishing, came under a similar attack an hour later from five assailants in a motorised
boat, sources said.

It is uncertain whether the fishermen or the assailants had crossed the international maritime boundary line (IMBL). The fishermen returned to shore in the early hours of Wednesday and complained to the Coastal Security Group. The fishermen alleged that the assailants spoke Tamil, and were from Sri Lanka.

They also alleged that the assailants were armed, and firm on seizing the valuables, assaulting them when they resisted. Some allegedly sustained internal injuries during the assault. Based on complaints from the fishermen from Arukatuthurai, three separate cases were subsequently registered in Vedaranyam Marine Police Station.

Further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arukatuthurai Fishermen assaulted Nagapattinam fishermen
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp