OPS furnished false data on houses built: Anbarasan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for MSMEs and Urban Habitat Development TM Anbarasan accused AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam of furnishing false information at the Assembly on the number of houses built by the previous AIADMK government.

While speaking at the debate on demand for grants to his department, Anbarasan referred to Panneerselvam’s statement in the Assembly during the 2019-2020 demand for grants debate that the AIADMK government constructed 1.55 lakh houses across the State within eight years between 2012 and 2019.

Anbarasan said only 26,424 houses had been constructed during the AIADMK rule. Of these, only 2,920 houses were handed over to beneficiaries and the DMK government provided houses to 7,805 beneficiaries after reducing the beneficiaries’ share of cost. The remaining ones lie vacant as they are constructed far from cities, the minister said.