TEDA to install rooftop solar panels in TN govt offices

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) will install rooftop solar panels on government buildings across the State to generate 10 MW. It floated a tender recently for this project, which is estimated to cost Rs 50 crore. It would finalise the tender process in May first week.

“Solar panels for one kilowatt (KW) cost approximately Rs 45,000 and can generate five units a day,” a TEDA official said, adding that those winning the bid should maintain the panels for the next five years.

TEDA has already installed solar panels with a capacity of 1.5 MW in 330 schools, universities, and a few local bodies across the State.

The official also said it’s high time the State government came up with a common policy to install solar panels on government buildings. An official in the Water Resource Department, however, told TNIE that they did not install solar panels on their offices due to a lack of funds. They are planning to set up the panels on their new buildings, the official said.