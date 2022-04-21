Thoothukudi CSI Bishop suspended for ‘sacrilege’ 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Church of South India (CSI) Thoothukudi-Nazareth Bishop SEC Devasahayam was suspended by the CSI synod on Wednesday for his alleged sacrilegious activities.

CSI Moderator A Dharmaraj Rasalam said the suspension order was issued in tune with CSI constitution sections related to criminal, dishonest and immoral habits.

Sources said, the Bishop was under the scanner when he attempted to distort the diocesan elections by removing several eligible voters in 2021, , which led to widespread agitations and law and order problems in the district. Complaints against him piled up and he refused to coordinate with the elected bodies of the Thoothukudi-Nazareth diocese after the elections.