Tribals in Anamalai Tiger Reserve to get housing plots

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Revenue department officials on Tuesday conducted a survey in Kadamparai as part of their plan to provide free housing site to tribals in the region. District Collector GS Sameeran had recently directed officials to expedite the the work. The devclopment is in the lines of similar action last year when tribals were allotted land at Kallar Theppakulamedu.



Tribal activist S Thanaraj said "Tribals in Kadaparai were deemed as encrocahers and Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) officials ignored them during the pandemic. The people suffered a lot without supply of essential commodities. Thanks to the Colllector's intervention, at least now the people are considered as forest dwellers."



Sources in the revenue department said they have carried out survey in Kadamparai, Ethakuli Kavarkkal and Cincona and process is on to allot land.



An official of the Adi Dravidar Welfare department said the sub divisional committee headed by Pollachi Sub Collector and consisting of Forest range officers of Valparai and Manomboly along with representatives of tribal heads will convene a meeting soon to decide allotment of land for each tribal family. "We have estimated that 50 to 55 tribal people would get land and this number may change once their documents are checked."



Kesavan a tribal from Kadamparai, said he was happy at the prospect of getting a housing site of his own. "We have been facing a lot of struggle to get patta. We have petitioned the sub collector office and district collector office during the grievance day meeting. We have also pleaded for help from ATR officials for the more than 30 years. However our dream comes true now," said Kesavan



It may be recalled that the state government distributed each 1.5 cents to 21 families in Kallar Theppakulamedu near Valparai in November last year.