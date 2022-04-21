STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tribals in Anamalai Tiger Reserve to get housing plots

It may be recalled that the state government distributed each 1.5 cents to 21 families in Kallar Theppakulamedu near Valparai in November last year.

Published: 21st April 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

housing loans

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Revenue department officials on Tuesday conducted a survey in Kadamparai as part of their plan to provide free housing site to tribals in the region. District Collector GS Sameeran had recently directed officials to expedite the the work.  The devclopment is in the lines of similar action last year when tribals were allotted land at Kallar Theppakulamedu.

Tribal activist S Thanaraj said "Tribals in Kadaparai were deemed as encrocahers and Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) officials ignored them during the pandemic. The people suffered a lot without supply of essential commodities. Thanks to the Colllector's intervention, at least now the people are  considered as forest dwellers."

Sources in the revenue department said they have carried out survey in Kadamparai, Ethakuli Kavarkkal and Cincona and process is on to allot land.

An official of the Adi Dravidar Welfare department said the sub divisional committee headed by Pollachi Sub Collector and consisting of Forest range officers of Valparai and Manomboly along with representatives of tribal heads will convene a meeting soon to decide allotment of land for each tribal family. "We have estimated that 50 to 55 tribal people would get land and this number may change once their documents are checked."

Kesavan a tribal from Kadamparai, said he was happy at the prospect of getting a housing site of his own.  "We have been facing a lot of struggle to get patta. We have petitioned the sub collector office and district collector office during the grievance day meeting.  We have also pleaded for help from ATR officials for the more than 30 years. However our dream comes true now," said Kesavan

It may be recalled that the state government distributed each 1.5 cents to 21 families in Kallar Theppakulamedu near Valparai in November last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anamalai Tiger Reserve Tribals housing plots
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp