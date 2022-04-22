61-year-old sentenced to life for murdering son

CUDDALORE/PUDUCHERRY: A Virudachalam court sentenced a 61-year-old to life imprisonment for murdering his son. Sources said Paramasivam (61) of Periyakapankulam village near Virudhachalam lived with his elder son Sivakumar (36) and his family including wife Seetha and two granddaughters. Shivakumar was addicted to liquor and unemployed and allegedly always asked for money from Paramasivam. This led to frequent quarrels between father and son.
On the night of August 5, 2019, when Sivakumar came home in an inebriated state, Paramasivam scolded him. An argument broke out and in a fit of rage, Paramasivam pushed Sivakumar to the ground and threw a stone on his head, killing the latter, police said. Trial of this case was held in the Additional District Court-3 in Virudachalam and on Wednesday evening, judge S Chandran sentenced Paramasivam to life imprisonment and also ordered a Rs 5,000 penalty.
Youth gets 10 years in jail
A Puducherry court sentenced a Nilgiris-based man to 1o years in prison for raping a minor girl. According to police sources, Imanraj (32) of Udhagamandalam, who came to his relatives’ home in the UT in 2016 for painting work, raped a minor girl at the house, who was studying class 10 at that time.
On Wednesday, Judge J Selvanadhan sentenced him to 10 years in jail and imposed a `1,000 penalty. He also ordered the Puducherry government to pay `4 lakh compensation to the girl.
