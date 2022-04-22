DMK, BJP spar over PM Modi’s portrait at PDS shop in Tiruchy, 62 arrested

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: At least 62 BJP workers were arrested on Thursday when they tried to picket the Tiruchy collectorate over installing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait at a ration shop at Kamarajarpuram. The protesters sought action against a DMK councillor for removing the portrait.

According to sources, a group of BJP workers went to a PDS shop at Kamarajarpuram on Wednesday to place PM’s picture. A group of DMK cadre, led by ward 55 councillor V Ramadoss, prevented them from doing so. A heated argument ensued and police had to intervene. BJP functionaries later said the DMK councillor had removed the PM’s picture from the shop.

BJP district president S Rajasekaran said, “The Union government has given 35.15 lakh tonnes of foodgrain to Tamil Nadu. We want people to know that our PM is supporting them.” “We placed Modi’s picture at some ration shops and submitted petitions to officials asking them to place PM’s picture in PDS shops. Since they failed, we are doing it now.”