Gudalur farmers oppose dump site plan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A group of farmers has opposed the Gudalur municipality's move to set up a dumpsite near Bharathi Nagar in Periyanaickenpalayam alleging that it would pollute the groundwater. Farmers here depend on the groundwater completely for irrigation and cattle rearing.



Bhuvana, a farmer, said, "If the proposed site is made a dumpsite, it could have severe environmental impacts. The seepage from the waste will pollute groundwater and it would affect farming in the area. "

She added that food waste at the site could attract wild animals like elephants and wild boars.



Bharathi, another farmer, said, "Soon after the municipality passed a resolution proposing the solid waste management centre at 3.5 acres of land owned by revenue department near Bharathi Nagar, we had sent a petition to district Collector GS Sameeran and District Forest Officer (DFO) TK Ashok Kumar, urging them to stop the project as it would harm agriculture and wild animals."



Gudalur municipality chairman A Arivarasu denied these allegations and said a group of farmers has been spreading wrong information about the solid waste management centre.



"There is no farmland for 1.5 km from the proposed site. Bharathi Nagar is located nearly three km from the proposed site and there is no chance of groundwater pollution as will be following all the guidelines. Landowners around the site feel the value of their properties would be affected due to the site and they have been spreading false information," Arivarasu told TNIE.



He added that they chose the land as it was located far enough from the residential area. The proposed site would help segregate seven tonnes of waste generated within the municipality regularly.