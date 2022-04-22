STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC seeks explantion from Karaikudi Bar Association for denying aid to accused

Justice K Murali Shankar also asked why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against office bearers of the association, and directed the association to submit an explanation by April 27.

Published: 22nd April 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently sought an explanation from the Karaikudi Bar Association as to why directions should not be issued to de-recognise it after it was found that the association passed a resolution asking its members not to file any bail application in favour of three persons who allegedly assaulted an advocate couple.

Justice K Murali Shankar also asked why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against office bearers of the association, and directed the association to submit an explanation by April 27.

The issue came to light when three persons — M Ganapathy, S Muthupandi and T Vicky alias Vignesh — from Sivagangai filed bail petitions directly before the high court without approaching the Sessions Court concerned. The court granted them bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp