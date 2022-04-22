Madras HC seeks explantion from Karaikudi Bar Association for denying aid to accused

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently sought an explanation from the Karaikudi Bar Association as to why directions should not be issued to de-recognise it after it was found that the association passed a resolution asking its members not to file any bail application in favour of three persons who allegedly assaulted an advocate couple.

Justice K Murali Shankar also asked why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against office bearers of the association, and directed the association to submit an explanation by April 27.

The issue came to light when three persons — M Ganapathy, S Muthupandi and T Vicky alias Vignesh — from Sivagangai filed bail petitions directly before the high court without approaching the Sessions Court concerned. The court granted them bail.