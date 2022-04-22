STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Playgrounds in TN to be audited to ensure accessibility to disabled

In order to ensure students with hearing impairment can pursue higher education in southern districts, B Com and BCA will be introduced at an outlay of Rs 18.06 lakh.

Differently abled individuals who came to the Assembly to witness the session on Thursday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure that public spaces are accessible to the disabled as mandated by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, 62 playgrounds across the State will be  audited at a cost of Rs 37.2 lakh. Following that, steps will be taken to make them disabled-friendly. 

The differently-abled welfare department said a high-level committee will be formed to find out vacancies and ensure that 4% reservation is provided to the persons with disabilities (PwDs) as per the RPWD Act. Another committee will be formed in association with the federation of industries to provide more jobs to PwDs in the private sector.

In order to ensure students with hearing impairment can pursue higher education in southern districts, B Com and BCA will be introduced at an outlay of Rs 18.06 lakh. At present, theses students from southern districts have to come to Chennai to pursue higher education.

This apart, two new state awards will be introduced for government and private institutions to recognise their contributions to making public spaces accessible to PwDs. A sign language translator will be present in all meetings held by the collectors.

Further, three special homes will be established in Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Tiruvannamalai for those with spinal cord injuries, and Rs 1 crore will be sanctioned in the first phase. As Chennai is witnessing an increase in PwDs, another differently-abled welfare office will be established here at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore. 

The scheme to provide Rs 25,000 loan to differently-abled to start business will be extended to parents of children with intellectual disabilities and muscular dystrophy and the scheme having an allocation of Rs 5 crore will benefit 400 persons.

Steps will also be taken to provide Rs 25,000 marriage assistance in cash to the PwDs. The age limit to avail subsidy to buy sewing machines has been increased from 45 to 60 and it will benefit 2,100 persons, the department said, adding the food subsidy provided to students in homes and special schools will be increased from Rs 900 to Rs 1,200 per month.

