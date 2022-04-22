Students forced to clean classrooms in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Students of a Panchayat Union Primary School near Anchetti were allegedly asked to clean classrooms and fill water in the toilets.
According to a parent, "A Class 3 student returned home crying after the teacher asked her to clean toilet and fill water in buckets. Apart from this, students were asked to clean the classroom using broomsticks. We recorded a video on Monday morning," he said.
A complaint has been filed with Denkanikottai District Education Officer Anbalagan. He had promised to enquire but no action has been taken yet, he added.
When contacted, the headmaster of the school, Ismail Beevi, said there are 34 students in the school. Teachers didn't ask the students to clean the toilet. Since there is no pipeline to the toilet, students will fill the buckets when there are no workers available. On Monday, the staff was on leave and students cleaned the classrooms on their own.
Krishnagiri Chief Education Officer KP Maheshwari said she will order an investigation.
KRISHNAGIRI: Students of a Panchayat Union Primary School near Anchetti were allegedly asked to clean classrooms and fill water in the toilets.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Telangana youth slits woman's throat for denying marriage proposal
HC seeks police stand on Khalid's bail plea in Delhi riots case, says speech not acceptable
Stephen Colbert tests positive for Covid
PM Modi holds talks with British counterpart Boris Johnson
4 arrested in Odisha for lynching man who mowed down villager
Mumbai Indians coach Jayawardene backs struggling Rohit, Ishan