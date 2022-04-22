STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students forced to clean classrooms in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri Chief Education Officer KP Maheshwari said she will order an investigation.

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Students of a Panchayat Union Primary School near Anchetti were allegedly asked to clean classrooms and fill water in the toilets.

According to a parent, "A Class 3 student returned home crying after the teacher asked her to clean toilet and fill water in buckets. Apart from this, students were asked to clean the classroom using broomsticks. We recorded a video on Monday morning," he said.

A  complaint has been filed with Denkanikottai District Education Officer Anbalagan. He had promised to enquire but no action has been taken yet, he added.

When contacted, the headmaster of the school, Ismail Beevi, said there are 34 students in the school. Teachers didn't ask the students to clean the toilet. Since there is no pipeline to the toilet, students will fill the buckets when there are no workers available. On Monday, the staff was on leave and students cleaned the classrooms on their own.

Krishnagiri Chief Education Officer KP Maheshwari said she will order an investigation.

Krishnagiri
