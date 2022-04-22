Tamil Nadu government to grant 270 days leave to women employees to care for children got via surrogacy

By PTI

CHENNAI: Government women employees and teachers would be provided 270 days leave to care for their children got through surrogacy, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan announced in the Assembly on Thursday.

Noting that the number of people getting children through surrogacy was on the rise, the Minister said to help women government employees and teachers who receive babies through surrogacy would be given 'child maintenance leave' of 270 days.

This is to help women government employees to take care of newborns delivered through surrogacy, she said.

Making fresh announcements for her department in the Assembly, the Minister said gender budgeting would be put in place in all the departments.