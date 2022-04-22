Udhayanidhi requests TN govt to hire transpersons in temples 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Individuals who identify themselves as transpersons in their adolescence find it difficult to share their feelings with their peers and family members. It is, as such, the responsibility of the teachers to provide proper guidance to them, said DMK youth wing secretary and Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday.

He was participating in the debate on demand for the grants to the department for social welfare and women empowerment and the department for the welfare of differently-abled persons.

On providing government assistance to transpersons, he said only 13,000 transpersons have registered with the Transgender Welfare Board whereas around 25,000 transpersons are estimated to reside across the State. Thus stating, he appealed to the social welfare department to ensure that all transpersons register with board.

Moreover, the State government should offer a monthly assistance to all transpersons and allot them one seat each in all medical, engineering, and arts-and-science colleges. He also urged the State government to consider employing transpersons in temples.

Udhayanidhi also urged the State government to appoint a commissioner at the department for the welfare of differently-abled persons. Now, the director of the department is acting as the commissioner as well. That, however, should not be the case as the commissioner has to look into complaints of the differently-abled and should have special knowledge or practical experience in matters relating to their rehabilitation. It has been a long-standing demand to make a differently-abled person the commissioner in line with the RPWD Act, he said.

‘Will address woes of disabled’

Chennai: Responding to queries raised by AIADMK’s PRG Arunkumar and Udhayanidhi Stalin of the DMK, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said grievances of the disabled will be addressed, adding he will visit the commissionerate for the welfare of differently-abled and consult the functionaries to learn about their grievances. The Chief Minister will also convene a review meeting to discuss the next course of action.