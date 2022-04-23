STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Banana auction centre to be opened in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli soon

Published: 23rd April 2022 02:07 AM

Banananas

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A banana auction centre will soon be opened at Padalayarkulam in Kalakkad Block in the district, announced Collector V Vishnu during the farmer's grievance redressal meeting on Friday. The project has been approved under the Special Area Development Program (SADP) for a budget of `6.5 crore.

Farmers, agriculture and horticulture officials thanked the Collector for taking steps to open a banana auction centre which has been their long-pending request.

Meanwhile, the officials also announced that the Tirunelveli channel restoration work has been approved by the government and further, Palayam Channel and Kodangaralvai channel will be desilted and restoration works will be carried out.

The encroachments will also be cleared during the cleaning movement in the Thamirabarani river on Saturday, they added. Further, Collector V Vishnu announced that till April 20, the district has received 185.72 mm of rainfall which is 2.32 per cent more than the expected rainfall this month.  

During the meeting, CPI Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam state vice-president Perumpadaiyar requested the State to provide compensation for the family of K Vanumamalai (43), a farmer who cultivated nearly 5,000 banana trees on three acres of land, who allegedly died by suicide due to financial losses.

The farmers submitted a petition to the Collector regarding the compensation on Friday. Additionally, the Sangam's VP also requested an extension of the opening of the Direct Procurement Centre for at least 15 days or till May 15.

