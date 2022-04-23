Dharmapuri local body gets rid of plastic waste

Jevin Selwyn Henry By

Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: To tackle the mounting non-recyclable plastic waste, the Dharmapuri Municipality has started supplying plastic waste in compressed form to private companies. Recently 9.6 tonnes of plastic were provided to a private company involved in making pyrolysis oil.



Ramanacharan, Health Officer in Dharmapuri Municipality said, "Solid Waste Management is becoming an increasing challenge globally and Dharmapuri is no exception. On average, the 33 wards in the Municipality generate 22 tonnes and during the festival season, it is around 30 tonnes. While biodegradable waste and recyclable plastic are easily disposed of, the main challenge is clearing the non-recyclable plastic waste. One of the most common non-recycling plastic waste is food waste and on an average per day between 800 to 1,200 kgs of such waste are generated.

Recently the Municipality is providing these wastes to private companies for free to clear the mounting wastes. These plastics can be processed and used in making of PVC pipes, and doors and used as a fuel source in other businesses," he said.



Speaking to TNIE, Municipality Commissioner, Chitra Sugumar said, "There is no effective way to dispose of non-recyclable plastic within the municipality limit. Previously we had a compost unit in Thadangam, but it was closed and four micro compost units were created. So storing these plastics safely is a challenge, hence we are giving them away."



Chitra also said, "While we are giving plastic away, we are processing the trash nonetheless. The non-recyclable plastic is cleaned and compressed in the Baling unit at the Santhaipettai Micro Compost Centre. Here several dozen kg of plastic is crushed to form one sheet of paper. After being crushed a 35 kg plastic bale is made and stored."



"Previously we had provided the plastic to cement factories where the plastic is used in limestone units as a fuel source. However, now we are looking into other businesses too," she added.

"Apart from this, the biodegradable plastic is also burned and converted to manure or fertilizer. People are interested in these fertilizers for `1 per kg at the Municipality.," she said.