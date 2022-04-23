STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Kodanad estate a temple as it gave akka peace', says VK Sasikala

She requested police to investigate the case properly and bring the perpetrators, whoever they might be, before the law.

Published: 23rd April 2022 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala being taken to Victoria Hospital from Bowring Hospital, in Bengaluru, on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours after a special team of police questioned VK Sasikala for a second day on Friday, the former AIADMK leader said the Kodanadu bungalow is like a temple to her as it gave peace to her akka (former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa).

In a press statement, Sasikala said: "I have answered all the questions of police. While many might consider Kodanadu estate as any normal place, I believe that if there's a place my akka loved the most, a place that brought (Jayalalithaa) peace and happiness, it's Kodanad... We looked at Kodanad bungalow as a temple."

"And so did our party members. An unacceptable event happened at this place while I was in prison. Om Bahadur, who worked as a security guard for us for a long time, was murdered during the heist. After the incident, people involved (in the incident) died mysteriously, including an innocent baby and its mother," she added.

She then requested police to investigate the case properly and bring the perpetrators, whoever they might be, before the law, Sasikala said in the press statement. The questioning of Sasikala by the special team of police lasted for four hours on Friday. After the police team left, Sasikala's counsel Raja Sendoor Pandian addressed the press.

To a query as to whether Sasikala is satisfied with the direction of the investigation, Pandian said it's not up to her to comment on the investigation, but she has sought justice for the security guard who was murdered during the heist.

To a question whether Sasikala was asked if she suspected anyone in the murder-cum-heist case, Pandian said, "Do you think she wouldn't mention it?" He later added that the police visited Sasikala at her house based on the provision under CrPC Section 161, citing age and health-related issues.

Asked if Sasikala is allowed to visit Kodanad estate again, Pandian said she could not visit the place after her release from prison in January 2021 due to COVID-19, elections, change of government, and the ongoing investigation. ".... Now that the police have conducted their investigation, there is no restriction for her to visit (the estate)," said Pandian.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Sasikala Kodanadu bungalow Kodanad estate AIADMK
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp