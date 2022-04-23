'Kodanad estate a temple as it gave akka peace', says VK Sasikala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours after a special team of police questioned VK Sasikala for a second day on Friday, the former AIADMK leader said the Kodanadu bungalow is like a temple to her as it gave peace to her akka (former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa).

In a press statement, Sasikala said: "I have answered all the questions of police. While many might consider Kodanadu estate as any normal place, I believe that if there's a place my akka loved the most, a place that brought (Jayalalithaa) peace and happiness, it's Kodanad... We looked at Kodanad bungalow as a temple."

"And so did our party members. An unacceptable event happened at this place while I was in prison. Om Bahadur, who worked as a security guard for us for a long time, was murdered during the heist. After the incident, people involved (in the incident) died mysteriously, including an innocent baby and its mother," she added.

She then requested police to investigate the case properly and bring the perpetrators, whoever they might be, before the law, Sasikala said in the press statement. The questioning of Sasikala by the special team of police lasted for four hours on Friday. After the police team left, Sasikala's counsel Raja Sendoor Pandian addressed the press.

To a query as to whether Sasikala is satisfied with the direction of the investigation, Pandian said it's not up to her to comment on the investigation, but she has sought justice for the security guard who was murdered during the heist.

To a question whether Sasikala was asked if she suspected anyone in the murder-cum-heist case, Pandian said, "Do you think she wouldn't mention it?" He later added that the police visited Sasikala at her house based on the provision under CrPC Section 161, citing age and health-related issues.

Asked if Sasikala is allowed to visit Kodanad estate again, Pandian said she could not visit the place after her release from prison in January 2021 due to COVID-19, elections, change of government, and the ongoing investigation. ".... Now that the police have conducted their investigation, there is no restriction for her to visit (the estate)," said Pandian.