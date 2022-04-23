Power outage leaves students, elderly fretting in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: For the second consecutive night, on Thursday, the suburbs of Coimbatore went without power supply for more than one hour. Class 12 students preparing for board exams suffered the most as they could not study, and senior citizens went without sleep.



Class XII student, P Sangeetha in Thondamuthur told TNIE, "I was studying for the revision test when power supply went off at 6 pm. Supply was restored at 8.10 pm and again went off for one hour from 9.30 pm on Thursday. I was unable to continue studies, and went outside. The frequent power cut affected my studies and is frustrating."



K Dharmaraj, a resident of Karadimadai near Madampatti said he was unable to sleep on Thursday night as there was no power from 9.30 pm to 11.30 pm. Mettupalayam based activist, S Basha said there was no power supply in Sheriff Nagar from Wednesday 7 pm to Thursday 6.30 am and most residents slept on the street.



"Due to frequent power cuts, elderly people, kids and others were affected. TANGEDCO must ensure uninterrupted power supply at least during the nights," he demanded.



TNEB Thozhilalar Poriyalar Ayykia Sangam state general secretary M Subramaniyam told TNIE, "Tamil Nadu is facing coal shortage of around 20,000 metric tonnes. The government should arrange coal supply and increase power production."



According to TANGEDCO sources except Metro Electricity Distribution Circle, people faced the power cut issue for the last two days in Coimbatore. TANGEDCO Coimbatore region Chief Engineer E David Jabasingh told TNIE, "Senior officers at Chennai are taking steps to rectify it."