SDPI condemns Tamil Nadu government's decision to construct four-lane road by acquiring farmlands

TENKASI: Members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Friday condemned the State government's decision to construct the four-lane road between Rajapalayam and Shengottai by acquiring farm fields instead of choosing an alternate route.

In a statement to the media persons, the party's state general secretary Nizam Mohideen said the DMK failed to keep its election promise to the farmers with its recent decision. If the project is implemented, around 1700 acres of farmland, three lakh coconut trees, 200 farm wells, 500 borewells, and 200 houses will be affected, he added.

He said, in the assembly session, Minister EV Velu said the State government had written to the Project Director of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the completion of the four-lane project.

The minister said, "During the election, a portion of farmers petitioned DMK President M K Stalin against the land acquisition. Later, the petition was forwarded to me, and a committee was formed to inquire about their demands. However, the committee finally recommended constructing the road in the same route that was already chosen."

The SDPI leader further alleged that over 150 farmers had petitioned against the land acquisition and the officials invited only 57 people for an inquiry. "It is not acceptable that the minister is saying that only a small number of farmers have opposed this four-lane project," Mohideen added.

Meanwhile, Sankarankovil MLA E Raja told The New Indian Express that the MLAs from Tenkasi district had taken the farmers' concerns with the minister once again.