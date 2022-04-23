Tiruchy: Three members of family from Canada test positive for COVID, undergo home isolation

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Health authorities have confirmed that three members of a family, including a child, staying in a hotel near the central bus stand, have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said they reached Tamil Nadu from Canada and stayed at the city hotel for five days. They are currently undergoing home isolation at Ramalinga Nagar.

A health official said, "They had reached Chennai from Canada on April 12 and attended a wedding at Kumbakonam the next day. They checked in at a hotel near the central bus stand on April 15. Since they developed COVID symptoms, they gave samples for test on April 19. The results came positive on April 20. Our team sanitised the hotel premises. At present, they are asymptomatic and undergoing home isolation at their relatives' house."

Officials said there is no need for panic and the health team is monitoring the situation. "Our team is closely following the case. We are regularly collecting samples through 18 Urban Primary Health Centres to assess the spread of the virus in the city," an official said.

Many officials also stressed the need for following COVID-appropriate behaviour in public places. "Residents should wear masks and maintain social distance. At present, a lot of people are not wearing masks. Though we are conducting awareness, people are still ignoring the safety protocols," an official said.

Meanwhile, residents said the government should take more steps to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour. "Nowadays, even students and police officials among others, are not wearing masks in public places. The government has to consider levying fine on those ignoring safety protocols. Otherwise, people are not likely to follow the norms as they have lost fear about the pandemic," TR Rajagopal, a senior citizen and resident of Shanmuga Nagar, said.