TN Forest Dept raises funds for kin of staff who died on duty

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Forest department is raising money for the family of an anti -poaching watcher who died while on duty in Valparai on Thursday.



P Ravichandran (41) of MGR Nagar in Valparai worked as Anti Poaching Watcher (APW) for ten years in Anaimalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). While he was on patrol along with three other staff in ATR on Thursday, a wild elephant cornered them. To escape from the elephant, Ravichandran started running but collapsed. His colleagues rescued him and took him to Valparai GH but he was declared brought dead.



Ravichandran is survived by his wife, two children aged 11 and 12 years. One of the children has learning disability. To help his family, the forest department circulated a message on social media seeking donations. MG Ganesan, Deputy Director of ATR, said, "We have made a group insurance for Anti Poaching Watchers. Under the insurance cover, the family would be given `3 lakh. Also to support their family we are raising fund from outside. Apart from this, we have decided to recommend the government to assist their family by providing relief under a special fund."



According to forest officials, around 2000 persons, mostly tribals, are working as APW across the State on a consolidated pay of Rs 12,500 per month.



Forest department has provisioned life insurance coverage to only few segments like ATR. APWs in majority of areas are not provisioned the insurance cover. Unlike for other staffs, the government does not provide solatium to the kin of APW. If a government staff dies while on duty, `3 lakh is given to the family.

The forest department provides financial assistance to kin of APW from the funds earmarked for giving compensation to public in the case of human-animal conflict.