World Bank officials inspect agri modernisation works

Image used for representational purpose only.

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Covid-induced gap of two years, a team of officials from the World Bank inspected works under the State’s agriculture modernisation project in Chennai, Tiruchy, and Madurai regions. The inspection, which started on Monday, was wrapped up on Thursday.

According to a source in the Water Resources Department (WRD), World Bank makes an evaluation of ongoing projects before sanctioning funds. The officials asked the farmers about water management and the irrigation technologies and agricultural business opportunities available to them.

A senior official told TNIE that under the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project (TNIAMP), works, including the revival of 4,778 tanks and 477 anaicuts, were underway across the State. The total project cost is Rs 2,962 crore, which had been approved by the World Bank.

The works are being carried out by 11 departments and the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. The project would be completed by 2025. “TNIAMP’s objective is to enhance productivity and climate resilience of irrigated agriculture, improve water management and increase market opportunities for farmers” the official added. It will benefit 5.43 lakh hectares of agricultural land.

