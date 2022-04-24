 Don’t sell candies resembling cigarette to kids, traders told

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Food safety department officials warned the traders in the district not to sell candies resembling cigarettes as it could instill wrong thoughts in the children. This was announced by the officials following a seizure of such candies on Friday based on a complaint filed by the Honorary Secretary of Empower India, Centre for Consumer Education, Research and Advocacy A Sankar.



In his complaint to the District Collector, Sankar alleged that some shops are selling chocolates filled in syringes and candies that look like cigarettes to attract children which is dangerous as it could instill passive ideas towards smoking at the impressionable age.



Based on the complaint, Food Safety Designated Officer Dr Mariappan conducted a raid in the shops selling confectionery and sweets stalls across the district and managed to seize a sizable quantity of candies with the wrapper imitating cigarettes. However, candies stuffed into syringes were not found in the district, said Mariappan.



The officials during preliminary investigations found that candies imitating cigarettes are manufactured in Madurai and Mumbai. While their counterparts in Madurai have been tipped on to shut down the manufacturing unit, efforts are being taken to initiate strict action against the Mumbai-based confectionery unit through an official communication, the officer added.