 Don’t sell candies resembling cigarette to kids, traders told

THOOTHUKUDI: Food safety department officials warned the traders in the district not to sell candies resembling cigarettes as it could instill wrong thoughts in the children. This was announced by the officials following a seizure of such candies on Friday based on a complaint filed by the Honorary Secretary of Empower India, Centre for Consumer Education, Research and Advocacy A Sankar.
In his complaint to the District Collector, Sankar alleged that some shops are selling chocolates filled in syringes and candies that look like cigarettes to attract children which is dangerous as it could instill passive ideas towards smoking at the impressionable age.
Based on the complaint, Food Safety Designated Officer Dr Mariappan conducted a raid in the shops selling confectionery and sweets stalls across the district and managed to seize a sizable quantity of candies with the wrapper imitating cigarettes. However, candies stuffed into syringes were not found in the district, said Mariappan.
The officials during preliminary investigations found that candies imitating cigarettes are manufactured in Madurai and Mumbai. While their counterparts in Madurai have been tipped on to shut down the manufacturing unit, efforts are being taken to initiate strict action against the Mumbai-based confectionery unit through an official communication, the officer added.
THOOTHUKUDI: Food safety department officials warned the traders in the district not to sell candies resembling cigarettes as it could instill wrong thoughts in the children. This was announced by the officials following a seizure of such candies on Friday based on a complaint filed by the Honorary Secretary of Empower India, Centre for Consumer Education, Research and Advocacy A Sankar.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
IPL 2022: Struggling CSK and PBKS seek revival in match against each other
India suspends tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals: IATA
Bayern Munich wins record 10th consecutive Bundesliga title
Sanjay Raut defends police action against MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband
Rahul credits Rajiv Gandhi for introducing Panchayati Raj institutions