Opposition's allegations on regime change are baseless: Tamilisai Soundararajan

The Home Minister's visit should be viewed from the UT's development point of view, and those who are opposing it are against its development.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File Photo)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, talking to reporters on Saturday, called the allegations over a regime change in the UT government supported by her "baseless". She said she avoids such complaints raised by the opposition, and treats them as jokes, as she is only concerned about the development of the UT.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival at the UT, the L-G said, "Home Minister Amit Shah will lay foundation stones for many developmental projects. His visit will be a milestone. We have planned many development projects for Puducherry, and both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have been supporting us.

The Home Minister's visit should be viewed from the UT's development point of view, and those who are opposing it are against its development. He will also be taking part in the 150th birthday celebrations of Aurobindo, who fought for our nation's freedom, and did spiritual service."

