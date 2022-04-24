Puducherry is on developmental path, says L-G Tamilsai

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan said the UT was on a developmental path, and assured its government would take all steps to create industrial opportunities. She was speaking after inaugurating a conclave organised by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday.

In her presidential address, Tamilisai said, "There are scopes for investment in all departments including tourism and agriculture. The people here will support the government's efforts."



"I welcome investors from various nations. The Puducherry government and the natural resources here will support you, and the youth will get job opportunities," she said, adding the government will take all necessary actions to make industrial opportunities available for the Puducherry people.



Lise Talbot Barre, Consulate General of France in Pondicherry & Chennai; Embalm R Selvam, Puducherry Assembly Speaker; members and officials of the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry were present on the occasion.



Taking note of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in many States, Tamilisai stressed the public should continue maintaining the Covid-19 prevention measures. "Be it industries, commerce, or tourism sector, everyone should be safe," the L-G added.

Addressing reporters, she said, "On Saturday, no new positive cases were registered in Puducherry. However, a meeting is going to take place at the Raj Nivas to discuss the precautionary measures to prevent the cases.

Medical experts and medical college management people will take part in it. Necessary steps are being taken to ensure the UT is not affected by the fourth wave. Parents should encourage children to take vaccines. If necessary, vaccine camps will be organised."