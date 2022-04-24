STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry is on developmental path, says L-G Tamilsai

Taking note of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in many States, Tamilisai stressed the public should continue maintaining the Covid-19 prevention measures.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan seeks blessings from the priests after attending the Pattabhishekam at the Mithila Stadium in Bhadrachalam on Monday

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan said the UT was on a developmental path, and assured its government would take all steps to create industrial opportunities. She was speaking after inaugurating a conclave organised by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday.

In her presidential address, Tamilisai said, "There are scopes for investment in all departments including tourism and agriculture. The people here will support the government's efforts."

"I welcome investors from various nations. The Puducherry government and the natural resources here will support you, and the youth will get job opportunities," she said, adding the government will take all necessary actions to make industrial opportunities available for the Puducherry people.

Lise Talbot Barre, Consulate General of France in Pondicherry & Chennai;  Embalm R Selvam, Puducherry Assembly Speaker; members and officials of the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry were present on the occasion.

Taking note of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in many States, Tamilisai stressed the public should continue maintaining the Covid-19 prevention measures. "Be it industries, commerce, or tourism sector, everyone should be safe," the L-G added.

Addressing reporters, she said, "On Saturday, no new positive cases were registered in Puducherry. However, a meeting is going to take place at the Raj Nivas to discuss the precautionary measures to prevent the cases.

Medical experts and medical college management people will take part in it. Necessary steps are being taken to ensure the UT is not affected by the fourth wave. Parents should encourage children to take vaccines. If necessary, vaccine camps will be organised."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundarajan Puducherry
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp